comScore

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

Trump Did It, So What?

Lamar Alexander Called Out For Refusing Witnesses While Admitting House Dems Proved Trump’s Quid Pro Quo: ‘HISTORIC Coward’

By Reed RichardsonJan 31st, 2020, 1:35 am

Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander was ruthlessly ridiculed for his decision to reject witness testimony even as he conceded that House Democrats proved their case that President Donald Trump engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukraine to try to help his 2020 re-election.

Alexander’s announcement late Thursday night appeared to doom any chance of Senate Democrats cobbling together a 51-vote majority in favor of allowing additional witnesses or documents in Trump’s trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges. But it was Alexander’s tortured justification for denying further witness testimony, posted in a long Twitter thread, that incensed many political observers online, since the senator clearly admitted that the evidence showed the president was guilty of “inappropriately interfer[ing]” with Congressional aid to help his political fortunes, but that it didn’t matter because Trump’s actions didn’t rise to the level of “high crime or misdemeanor.”

The reactions to Alexander’s logical gymnastics were not kind.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: