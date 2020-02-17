President Donald Trump fired back at his predecessor for touting the ongoing economic recovery that began back in 2009, but he falsely boasted about “best job numbers” that have, in fact, slowed in the first three years of his administration.

On Twitter, Trump called it “the latest con job” that former President Barack Obama pointed out the economic turnaround that happened under his watch after 2008’s Great Recession. Trump also slammed that recovery as tepid and made several other claims that included another implicit criticism of the Federal Reserve chairman, whom he appointed.

Did you hear the latest con job? President Obama is now trying to take credit for the Economic Boom taking place under the Trump Administration. He had the WEAKEST recovery since the Great Depression, despite Zero Fed Rate & MASSIVE quantitative easing. NOW, best jobs numbers…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2020

….ever. Had to rebuild our military, which was totally depleted. Fed Rate UP, taxes and regulations WAY DOWN. If Dems won in 2016, the USA would be in big economic (Depression?) & military trouble right now. THE BEST IS YET TO COME. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2020

Trump’s claims about the “best jobs numbers,” a frequent boast, are false. In fact, the economy has added 1.5 million fewer jobs in the first three years of the Trump administration compared to the last three years of Obama’s.

On Fox News, anchor Bret Baier explained that the presidential back-and-forth began early on Monday when Obama marked the anniversary of his signing of the 2009 economic recovery bill.

“The Trump campaign is firing back tonight after former president, Barack Obama claimed credit for the economic gains in both their terms,’ Baier said. “Obama tweeting this morning to note the anniversary of his stimulus package. ’11 years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history.'”

Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history. pic.twitter.com/BmdXrxUAUf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 17, 2020

In response, the White House said it “reversed every single failed Obama-era economic policy and, with it, reversed the floundering Obama/Biden economy.” In fact, GDP under Trump has continued at the same average pace as during the Obama years of between 2 and 3%, despite Trump’s 2017 prediction that his policies would engineer economic growth almost twice as high as that.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

