‘Laughably Unbelievable’: Skepticism Abounds After Epstein Surveillance Footage Deleted By ‘Error’

By Charlie NashJan 9th, 2020, 4:18 pm

Following news that the surveillance footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell during his first suicide attempt had been destroyed due to an “error,” journalists and other media figures reacted with intense scrutiny.

“I mean, come *on*,” declared MSNBC host Chris Hayes, while Bloomberg editor Joe Weisenthal posted, “Bummer, unfortunate clerical error.”

The sarcastic skepticism was echoed across the rest of the media.

“Lotta clerical errors in this case,” observed The Nation‘s national affairs correspondent Jeet Heer. “There needs to be a full independent investigation of Epstein’s life & his death — but I for one can’t think of any institution that has the credibility to carry out such an investigation in a persuasive way.”

Epstein’s death has been at the center of conspiracy theories since Aug. 2019, with even members of Congress claiming the alleged sexual predator and child rapist had not killed himself.

“Christmas ornaments, drywall, and Jeffrey Epstein: name three things that don’t hang themselves,” remarked Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) during a hearing in November. “That’s what the American people think, and they deserve some answers.”

In the same month, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) spelled out “Epstein didn’t kill himself” in code on Twitter.

