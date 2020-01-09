Following news that the surveillance footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell during his first suicide attempt had been destroyed due to an “error,” journalists and other media figures reacted with intense scrutiny.

“I mean, come *on*,” declared MSNBC host Chris Hayes, while Bloomberg editor Joe Weisenthal posted, “Bummer, unfortunate clerical error.”

Bummer, unfortunate clerical error https://t.co/ppH1s1SA5y — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) January 9, 2020

The sarcastic skepticism was echoed across the rest of the media.

I for one find this very, very believable. https://t.co/E4lvNa8tUT — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) January 9, 2020

What a coincidence. Funny how that works. Nothing to see here, just move along https://t.co/bfICSSB7UK — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) January 9, 2020

I “mis-scanned” something at Walmart self-checkout the other night and an overhead video of me popped up on the register’s screen and I was on the security cam TVs at 4 different angles. https://t.co/AKV20GXlX6 — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) January 9, 2020

This is laughably unbelievable. Too many rich and powerful men had too much to lose if Epstein talked. https://t.co/TDUK9Sffsl — Ann Brenoff (@AnnBrenoff) January 9, 2020

I HATE conspiracy theories, but the evidence in the Epstein case now seems to at least support the notion that #Epsteindidntkillhimself — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 9, 2020

Surveillance video from Jeffrey Epstein’s first apparent suicide attempt ‘no longer exists’ The coverup really is worse than the crime https://t.co/JCLSPiEAFq — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 9, 2020

“Lotta clerical errors in this case,” observed The Nation‘s national affairs correspondent Jeet Heer. “There needs to be a full independent investigation of Epstein’s life & his death — but I for one can’t think of any institution that has the credibility to carry out such an investigation in a persuasive way.”

Lotta clerical errors in this case. https://t.co/5u0iKagClw — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) January 9, 2020

There needs to be a full independent investigation of Epstein’s life & his death — but I for one can’t think of any institution that has the credibility to carry out such an investigation in a persuasive way. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) January 9, 2020

Epstein’s death has been at the center of conspiracy theories since Aug. 2019, with even members of Congress claiming the alleged sexual predator and child rapist had not killed himself.

“Christmas ornaments, drywall, and Jeffrey Epstein: name three things that don’t hang themselves,” remarked Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) during a hearing in November. “That’s what the American people think, and they deserve some answers.”

In the same month, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) spelled out “Epstein didn’t kill himself” in code on Twitter.

