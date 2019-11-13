Go and take a gander at the Twitter page of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ). The first letter of his most recent 23 tweets spells out: “E-P-S-T-E-I-N D-I-D-N-T K-I-L-L H-I-M-S-E-L-F.”

That’s right folks, a congressman has laced a viral Epstein (joke? conspiracy?) meme into his most recent two dozen tweets. The “Epstein didn’t kill himself” joke has erupted online recently — and made it to the air at Fox News — months after the convicted sex abuser hung himself in a Manhattan jail. There is no evidence he was murdered, but conspiracy theories have continued apace.

Gosar is no stranger to nuttery on the timeline. An ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, he recently called a critic a “porn loving whiny bitch.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]