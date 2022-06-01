Laura Ingraham Tries to Start Beef Between Jake Tapper and Off-Duty Officer Who Got His Kid, Others Out During Uvalde Shooting

Fox News host Laura Ingraham tried to instigate beef between rival CNN host Jake Tapper and Uvalde Border Patrol officer Jacob Albarado over what she called an “implicit criticism” of his actions during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Albarado has given several interviews about his efforts when, while off duty, he went into the school and rescued his daughter and other children during the tragic shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. On Tuesday, Tapper asked a guest to comment on a clip from one of Albarado’s interviews.

“So, this is an off-duty agent allowed in when other parents and other loved ones were standing outside the school at the time. Some of them even reportedly being handcuffed or sprayed with some sort of agent. What’s your response?” Tapper asked, referencing reports of parents being held back while other officers retrieved their children.

But Tapper’s guest took his answer in a different direction, saying the parents were allowed to get too close to the school.

On Tuesday night’s edition of Fox News’s The Ingraham Angle, the host hazarded a guess at the gist of Tapper’s question, and tried to get Albarado’s response to what she called an “implicit criticism”:

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, Jacob, I don’t think you, the parents, and the protocol issues are the overall problem here. But, you know, the implicit criticism from Tapper, you’ll probably not be surprised to hear that, maybe it’s slight criticism or maybe I’m making more of it than it should be, but that, you know, you got to get in there and that the other parents didn’t. And you got to make sure your kid was okay, even though you were helping others get out. Do you have a response to that? JACOB ALBARADO: Once again, I mean, it was just complete chaos. Everybody was concerned for their child. Thankfully, like I said, I was off duty. I’ve been born and raised in Uvalde for 42, going on 42 years. It’s a small community. Everyone pretty much knows who I am. And like I said, my wife works there, so they all know who I was. So I was able to get on campus. And like I said, I wasn’t just trying to save my child. I was trying to get as many people out of there as I could.

Albarado went on to say that his daughter is doing fine, but his wife was greatly affected by her proximity to the shooter during the attack.

Ingraham concluded the interview by telling Alvarado “I’m thankful that you ran into that building,” then added “Maybe other parents could have run in and helped. It’s, coulda, woulda, shoulda on everything. But I’m thankful that you ran in and did what you could.”

