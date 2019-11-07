Fox News host Laura Ingraham offered her own election take on the Democratic wave that has swept Virginia politics, warning that the party’s successes were the result of suburban women, “millions” of dollars in campaign donations from liberal billionaire George Soros, and “demographic changes” wrought by a “foreign-born population.”

Ingraham’s comments came a day after Democrats flipped both legislative houses in Virginia, a huge inflection point that has given that party full political control of the state and federal offices for the first time since 1994.

“The undeniable fact is that demographic changes throughout the state, but especially in northern Virginia, have altered what was once a moderate to right-to-center state,” Ingraham said. “Virginia’s foreign-born population nearly doubled from 2000 to 2017 and these immigrants are mostly concentrated in northern Virginia: Fairfax County, Loudon County, Prince William County, outside of D.C., and they are altering the demographic makeup of the state.”

“And since immigrants are more likely to vote Democrat, well, this, of course drags the electorate to the left, that is just a fact of life,” Ingraham added. “But the shift to the left is aided by women, especially in the suburbs, who tend also to vote Democrat. This is something Trump absolutely needs to pay attention to and not just wave it away, it’s impossible to do that.”

Ingraham’s comments about immigration are not new, she has a well-known track record of nativist dogwhistling. Previously, she has stoked fears about illegal immigration and “demographic changes,” favorably Tweeted an anti-immigrant post from a white supremacist website (and subsequently deleted it), and dabbled in the white supremacist “replacement theory” rhetoric, claiming that Democrats want immigrants to subsume “white conservatives” in the population.

The Fox News host went on to target the large swaths of federal government workers who live in northern Virginia, claiming they will offer lockstep opposition to Trump’s purported “drain the swamp” pledge “because they are the swamp.”

“Also, two weeks ago, we warned you about another factor that is important to note in this Virginia race,” Ingraham continued. “In this cycle, huge amounts of outside money flowed into Virginia’s local election. George Soros pumped millions in to elect commonwealth attorneys to radically change how you prosecute crime in the commonwealth, prioritizing so-called social justice concerns over public safety.”

