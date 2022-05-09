Law Professor: Pro-Choice Protests Outside Supreme Court Justices’ Homes Illegal

A UCLA School of Law professor said on Monday that the pro-choice protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices are, in fact, illegal.

Since Politico obtained and reported last week a draft decision that would overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade, there have been protests nationwide and outside the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh. There are planned May 11 protests at the homes of the conservative justices – Roberts, Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, and Samuel Alito, who wrote the draft opinion.

“Pickets of parades in or near a residence occupied or used by such judge, juror or witness is shall be guilty of misdemeanors,” said Eugene Volokh on The Dan Abrams Show on SiriusXM. “That’s the statute. It’s there. You know, you can argue it’s good or bad, but it’s there. Now you might ask. Well, is it constitutional?”

Volokh went on to cite a 1965 case where “the Supreme Court upheld a different part of that statute, which banned picketing or parading near a courthouse.” The court upheld this as constitutional, he said.

The full statute reads:

Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer, or with such intent uses any sound-truck or similar device or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both. Nothing in this section shall interfere with or prevent the exercise by any court of the United States of its power to punish for contempt.

Listen above, via SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com