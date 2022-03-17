‘Let Me Finish! Let Me Finish!’ Jon Decker Plows Through Psaki Objection to Make His Point

Gray TV White House correspondent Jon Decker blew through White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s objections to get out his point about personal firearms and their similarity to supersonic fighter jets.

At a White House press briefing Wednesday, the war in Ukraine dominated the questioning, with multiple reporters asking about the administration’s willingness to provide lethal assistance against Russian planes while stopping short at sending manned fighter aircraft.

Mr. Decker tried to extend that logic by asking if firearms like rifles and shotguns have “offensive” capabilities. When Psaki tried to answer, Decker plowed through to, as he put it, finish his point:

MR. DECKER: Thank you, Jen. You put out a list of all of the military equipment —

MS. PSAKI: Yeah.

MR. DECKER: — included in that $400 million — $800 million —

MS. PSAKI: Yeah.

MR. DECKER: — that’s being provided to Ukraine. Among those items — let me read them to you: 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns, and 400 shotguns. Are you saying those items are not offensive weapons?

MS. PSAKI: They’re weapons that help the Ukrainian people fight against an invasion by a foreign country.

MR. DECKER: They can be used offensively, can they not?

MS. PSAKI: Again, they are weapons. What I’m talking about is weapons that can be used to fight —

MR. DECKER: The answer is “yes.” The answer is “yes.” I mean, although you don’t want to say it, that answer to that question is “yes.” And so, obviously, you’re trying to make this distinction between offensive and defensive weapons —

MS. PSAKI: Well, what we’re talking about — let me finish. Let me finish.

MR. DECKER: Well, let me finish, because I give you my point —

MS. PSAKI: Let me finish my answer.

MR. DECKER: — you make — no, you weren’t — no, I was finishing a point, and then you can respond to my point.

MS. PSAKI: Okay, go ahead.

MR. DECKER: All right. You’re making this distinction between offensive and defensive weapons. Anybody that looks at that list of weapons that I just mentioned, they would say, clearly, they’re offensive.

If a Ukrainian military officer or someone who is enlisted has one of these weapons, they can take out a Russian military official of some sort with these weapons. They’re offensive in nature. So, why not provide more offensive weapons like this to the Ukrainian military?

MS. PSAKI: Well, first of all, we are providing a range of rifles, et cetera. There is a difference between a plane and planes and massive military systems — I think anybody would recognize this — and what we’re talking about, which is giving rifles and pistols to many of them farmers and people living in countrysides to defend themselves. I think there’s a difference that most people recognize.