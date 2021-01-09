Lindsey Graham, After Meeting With Trump, Appears on Hannity to Decry Impeachment Push

On Friday night, Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared on Fox News to talk with Sean Hannity about how neither of them thinks President Donald Trump should be impeached. Graham mentioned having apparently spent time with Trump earlier in the day, which was just hours after he essentially blamed Trump for the insurrectionist mob that attacked the Capitol this week.

“When it comes to accountability the president needs to understand that his actions were the problem not the solution,” Graham said at a presser on Thursday, during which he alternated between praising Trump’s accomplishments in office and laying responsibility on the President and allies like Rudy Giuliani for the riots on Wednesday in D.C.

On Hannity Friday night, Graham repeated that he has been pleased with the administration and called Trump a “consequential president.” He also said he wants President-elect Joe Biden to urge Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Leader Chuck Schumer to drop the idea of impeachment, which has come up again forcefully and may get a vote next week.

“Now tonight I’m calling on President-elect Biden to pick up the phone and call Nancy Pelosi and ‘The Squad’ to end the second impeachment,” said Graham.

He said that President Trump’s statement was “helpful” and that he wants to “move on to a peaceful transfer of power.”

“He wants this to end. I’ve been with him most of the day,” said Graham, “he’s gonna focus on his agenda, his successes for the American people the next few days.

“Joe Biden said it’s up to Congress regarding impeachment,” said Graham. “No, president-elect Biden, it’s up to you. Pick up the phone, call Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and ‘The Squad’ and tell them, ‘stand down, this will destroy the country even further.'”

Biden addressed the issue in remarks on Friday, saying it is a decision for Congress to make.

Graham and Hannity also talked about the incident at the airport in D.C. when Trump supporters surrounded Sen. Graham, shouting at him and calling him a traitor for his remarks in the Senate opposing further challenges to the electoral results.

Watch the clip above from Fox News.

