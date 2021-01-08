President-elect Joe Biden declined to say whether or not he believes President Donald Trump should be impeached for inciting the mob that attacked the Capitol.

“What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide, but I’m going to have to — and they’re going to have to be ready to hit the ground running,” Biden said during a Friday press conference. “Because when Kamala and I are sworn in we’re going to be introducing immediately significant pieces of legislation to deal with the virus, to deal with the economy and deal with economic growth.”

Biden added that he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be busy preparing for their administration’s transition, noting that Congress members are capable of doing their own job.

Despite declining to answer impeachment questions, Biden did say he would speak with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and other political leaders later in the day to discuss “whatever they want to talk to me about.”

“I’ve thought for a long, long time that President Trump wasn’t fit to hold the job. That’s why I ran,” Biden said, adding that he’s focusing on his own agenda with only 12 days until his inauguration.

Biden dodged questions on impeachment for a second time during the press conference, but blasted Trump as “One of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America.”

Biden stressed that Trump is not fit to serve the country, and clarified that he certainly believes the president should be out of office.

The president-elect again highlighted that there are only 12 days left until his inauguration, and claimed that the quickest way to get him out of the White House would be to wait until his term is officially over.

“He’s been an embarrassment to the country, he embarrassed us around the world,” he added. “Not worthy — not worthy to hold that office. If we were six months out, we should be doing everything to get him out of office. Impeaching him again, invoking the 25th amendment — whatever it took to get him out of office, but I am focused now on us taking control as president and vice president on the 20th.”

