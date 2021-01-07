Nancy Pelosi Demands Pence Use 25th Amendment, Threatens to Impeach Trump For Inciting ‘Armed Insurrection Against America’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatened to impeach President Donald Trump for fueling the riots at the Capitol, faulting him for inciting an “armed insurrection against America.”

Pelosi called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment before clarifying that she and several members of Congress are prepared to impeach if he fails to do so.

“The President of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America,” she said. “The gleeful desecration of the U.S. Capitol, which is the temple of our American democracy, and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will forever stain our nation’s history, instigated by the President of the United States. That’s why it’s such a stain.”

Pelosi continued to condemn Trump for the “seditious act,” adding that he has committed an “unspeakable assault on our nation and our people.”

She then backed Sen. Chuck Schumer’s call to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment, noting that her caucus is otherwise prepared to move forward with an impeachment.

“Despite the desecration of our Capitol, we upheld in front of our country and the world the bedrock principle that the people are sovereign and that they hold the power to chose their leaders through the ballot,” she said before adding that Republican politicians must also take responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on democracy.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]