Lindsey Graham Says He’d ‘Go to War for the Principles Chick-fil-A Stands For’ in Response to Notre Dame Student Petition

Senator Lindsey Graham (R- SC) said on Twitter Wednesday he would “go to war for the principles Chick-fil-A stands for.”

Graham was reacting to a FoxNews.com piece about Notre Dame students protesting the idea of Chick-fil-A coming to campus. Students and faculty signed an open letter saying campus dining should not even consider Chick-fil-A, highlighting in part its donations to anti-LGBTQ groups.

The South Carolina senator reacted with dismay on Twitter, saying, “I have always thought @NotreDame was one of the greatest universities in America, if not the world… What a dangerous precedent to set.”

It’s disappointing to hear some ND students and faculty want to ban Chick-fil-A from doing business on campus because they disagree with the values held by the Chick-fil-A founders. What a dangerous precedent to set. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 14, 2021

“I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A’s back,” Graham continued. “I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for.”

I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A’s back. I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for. Great food.

Great service.

Great values. God bless Chick fil-A! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 14, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com