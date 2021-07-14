Tucker Carlson Crushes Competition in Tuesday Night Ratings

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson dominated in the ratings Tuesday night, coming in first in both total viewers and the 25-54 viewer demo.

Tucker Carlson Tonight received 2.87 million total viewers and 537,000 in the demo. The Five came in second in total viewers, with 2.63 million, and scored 389,000 in the demo. Hannity came in second in the demo with 421,000, and received 2.47 million viewers in total.

Fox rounded out the top five shows Tuesday night in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show came in fourth in total viewers, with 2.31 million.

Fox News beat the competition in total day, with 1.48 million total viewers and 265,000 in the demo. MSNBC came in second in total viewers, with 1.04 million, and third in the demo, with 142,000. CNN took third place in total viewers, with 665,000, and second in the demo, with 156,000.

In primetime, Fox similarly came in first with 2.43 million total viewers and 433,000 in the demo. MSNBC scored 1.70 million total and 222,000 in the demo, while CNN got 907,000 total and 243,000 in the demo.

Fox & Friends beat out New Day and Morning Joe, with more viewers in the demo than the other two combined.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com