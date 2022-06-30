Reagan Library Erupts in Applause at Liz Cheney’s Blistering Evisceration of Trump Over Jan. 6

Congresswoman and January 6 committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney earned sustained applause for a blistering chunk of her Reagan Library speech devoted to tearing former President Donald Trump to bits over the attack on the Capitol.

On Wednesday night, Cheney delivered a speech entitled “A Time for Choosing with Liz Cheney” that was designed to celebrate the late former president who inspired that title, Ronald Reagan.

As he introduced Cheney, who has been the public-facing ramrod of the January 6 hearings, The Reagan Institute’s Roger Zakheim warned “we received word that there may be folks here tonight who intend to disrupt our guest.”

To jeers from the crowd, he added “I share your view. And frankly, I’d be surprised if that were to happen. I’ve had the opportunity to participate in every single one of these events, and this hasn’t happened.”

As it turned out, Cheney’s speech was very well-received, especially the portion devoted to Trump and Jan. 6.

Cheney began by excoriating Trump as a “domestic threat,” and Republicans as his “willing hostages.”

At this moment we’re confronting a domestic threat that we have never faced before. And that is a former president who is attempting to unravel the foundations of our constitutional republic. And he is aided by Republican leaders and elected officials who made themselves willing hostages to this dangerous and irrational man. Now, some in my party are embracing former President Trump. And even after all we’ve seen, they’re enabling his lies. Many others are urging that we not confront Donald Trump, that we look away, and that is certainly the easier path. One need only look at the threats that are facing the witnesses who’ve become who’ve come before the January 6 committee to understand the nature and the magnitude of that threat.

Cheney spent several minutes detailing some of the damning revelations that have come out during the hearings, then punctuated the point with the line that earned such vociferous applause:

And when the violence was underway, he refused to take action to tell the rioters to leave. Instead, he incited further violence by tweeting that the vice president, Mike Pence, was a coward. He said, quote, Mike deserves it. And he didn’t want to do anything in response to the “Hang Mike Pence” chants. It’s undeniable. It’s also painful for Republicans to accept. And I think we all have to recognize and understand what it means to say those words and what it means that those things happened. But the reality that we face today as Republicans, as we think about the choice in front of us, we have to choose because Republicans cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution.

Cheney went on to effusively praise Cassidy Hutchinson, the former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who delivered bombshell after bombshell at Tuesday’s surprise hearing.

Cheney told the crowd that “her bravery and her patriotism yesterday were awesome to behold. Little girls all across this great nation are seeing what it really means to love this country and what it really means to be a patriot.”

Watch above via The Reagan Library.

