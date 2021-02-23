Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) said on Tuesday that the Republican party needs to “make clear that we aren’t the party of white supremacy.”

Cheney was one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump after his weeks and weeks of false claims about the election led to an angry, violent mob of his supporters storming the Capitol. The vote to oust Cheney from House GOP leadership failed, but she was censured by the Wyoming GOP. At one point, she said people need answers about what Trump was during on January 6th and whether his tweet attacking Mike Pence during the riots was “a premeditated effort to provoke violence.”

She referenced the riots again during a Reagan Institute event Tuesday and said attacks like that “cannot be minimized.”

“We will make our party worthy once again of the mantle of Lincoln and Reagan,” Cheney added.

Later on she again called out Trump for his lies about the election and for “summoning the mob and provoking them” and even refusing to listen to people asking him to step in earlier.

At one point Cheney said she supports a “9/11-style commission” to investigate exactly what happened, adding, “It’s very important for us to ignore the temptation to look away.”

“It’s very important, especially for us as Republicans, to make clear that we aren’t the party of white supremacy. You certainly saw anti-Semitism, you saw the symbols of Holocaust denial, for example, at the Capitol that day. You saw a Confederate flag being carried through the Rotunda. And I think we as Republicans in particular have a duty and an obligation to stand against that, to stand against insurrection,” she added.

You can watch the Cheney’s appearance above (the relevant part starts at the 25-minute mark).

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]