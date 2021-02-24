RealClearPolitics columnist A.B. Stoddard singled out Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) as the unsurpassed purveyor of lies and misinformation about the Capitol insurrection during a Senate hearing about the breakdown in security on January 6th.

Appearing on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, the frequent Trump critic lashed out at Johnson for repeatedly pushing misinformation and baseless claims in that day’s Congressional hearing, where he blamed “fake Trump protestors” who “probably planned this.”

“I think [Sen. Josh] Hawley and [Sen. Ted] Cruz, I don’t think they could hold a candle today to Ron Johnson, whose new nickname, we have to credit Charlie Sykes, is RonAnon,” Stoddard joked, mashing up the Wisconsin Republican’s last name with the deranged QAnon group. “Because he is so intentionally heading straight into a tunnel of delusional conspiracy lies.”

“He is a smart man. He knows better,” she continued. “He knows the voters don’t care, and it really is all about fighting the Democrats and fighting reality and putting up a big stink. That is what gets you credit and gets you small donor clicks and gets you, eventually, I believe, the Trump endorsement in Wisconsin next year.”

Stoddard then tore into Johnson for characterizing the march on the Capitol as “festive” on the same day that news reports revealed a retired New York City cop has been accused of viciously beating a police officer with a pole that was adorned with a U.S. Marine Corps flag.

“You would laugh if it wasn’t so horrible,” she told host Brian Williams. “But Ron Johnson will — we can expect more of this. He has cut a path. He doesn’t believe there was enough weaponry there that day. He thinks everyone was having a wonderful time and that Trump supporters are so pro-cop there is just no way they would have violated any laws and beaten other cops in pursuit of getting inside to mess with the certification of the Electoral College.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

