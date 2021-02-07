Liz Cheney Raises Question of Whether Trump Attacking Pence During Riots Was ‘Premeditated Effort to Provoke Violence’

Liz Cheney raised the question on Fox News Sunday of whether Donald Trump’s tweet attacking Mike Pence during the violent riots at the Capitol was a “premeditated effort to provoke violence.”

You may remember that moments after Pence was escorted out of the Senate chamber on January 6th, Trump attacked him on Twitter and said, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”

Chris Wallace asked Cheney, given her vote to impeach Trump last month, if she would vote to convict if she was in the Senate.

Cheney said she would listen to the evidence, but added the trial “is just a snapshot.”

“There’s a massive criminal investigation underway, there will be a massive criminal investigation of everything that happened on January 6th and in the days before,” she said. “People will want to know exactly what the president was doing.”

She even went so far as to say people want to know whether Trump’s tweet attacking Mike Pence while the riots were underway was “a premeditated effort to provoke violence.”

“There are a lot of questions that have to be answered and there will be many, many criminal investigations looking at every aspect of this, and everyone who was involved, as there should be,” Cheney added.

Wallace again asked her how she would vote if she was in the Senate. Cheney again said she would listen to the evidence, while adding, “I obviously believe, and did then, that what we already know is enough for his impeachment. What we already know does constitute the greatest violation of his oath of office by any president in the history of the country and this is not something that we can simply look past or pretend didn’t happen or try to move on.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

