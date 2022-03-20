Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says the Jan. 6 Committee is exploring the possibility of “enhanced criminal penalties” over what she termed the “supreme dereliction of duty” by former President Donald Trump.

Speaking with Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday, the Wyoming congresswoman spelled out the objectives of the Jan. 6 committee — in response to a question about whether the public will learn anything new about the attack on the Capitol, and whether criminal referrals will be handed down.

“Certainly our first priority is to make recommendations,” Cheney said. “And we’re looking at things like do we need additional enhanced criminal penalties for the kind of supreme dereliction of duty that you saw with President Trump, when he refused to tell the mob to go home after he had provoked that attack on the Capitol.”

Overall, Cheney said the committee’s fact-finding has led her to be even more troubled by the events of Jan. 6.

“I have not learned a single thing since I have been on this committee that has made me less concerned, or less worried, about the gravity of the situation and the actions that President Trump took and also refused to take while the attack was underway,” she said.

Watch above, via NBC.

