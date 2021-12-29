‘Lonely Childless Boomer’: Keith Olbermann Dragged on Twitter for Attacking Mitt Romney’s Large Family

By Kipp Jones
Dec 29th, 2021
 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Left-wing commentator Keith Olbermann was dragged online Wednesday after he reacted to a photo of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) with his very large family by suggesting the men in the image should get vasectomies.

Wednesday morning, Olbermann posted a screenshot of a Christmas Day tweet from the senator. On Dec. 25, Romney quoted a Bible verse and shared a photo of his immediate family, which consists of approximately three dozen people. Romney and his wife Ann Romney have five sons, twenty-four grandchildren, and even one great-grandchild.

Romney had written, “From my family to yours, Merry Christmas!”

Olbermann, four days later, seized upon the opportunity to attack the Romney family for having what he asserted were too many children. The former ESPN anchor tweeted, “Somebody gift these people some vasectomies.”

The comment drew ire on Twitter, especially from conservatives.

“I think one of the saddest potential of a human is to grow old, but have no descendants. Keith Olbermann has no children,” Jack McGuire of Barstool Sports commented. “Just an empty penthouse near Central Park where he yells at people about vaccines all day like the Scrooge. I feel bad for him. It’s a sad life.”

Mercedes Schlapp responded, “Every child is a gift. Stop insulting big families.”

Others nailed Olbermann for the contemptuous comment by defending children, while Ben Domenech of The Federalist called the former MSNBC host a “Lonely childless Boomer.”

Olbermann later retweeted one comment on his thread, which read, “Mitt Romney – 5 children and 52 years of marriage vs. Keith Olbermann – never married and no children. I think we know who the better man is.”

The user had also written, “This is the sort of callousness we can expect from a childless, miserable, wretched man like Keith Olbermann. Making fun of a man for having a large and thriving family is pathetic.”

Olbermann, apparently unbothered by the backlash, commented, “Thanks for the compliment!”

