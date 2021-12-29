Left-wing commentator Keith Olbermann was dragged online Wednesday after he reacted to a photo of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) with his very large family by suggesting the men in the image should get vasectomies.

Wednesday morning, Olbermann posted a screenshot of a Christmas Day tweet from the senator. On Dec. 25, Romney quoted a Bible verse and shared a photo of his immediate family, which consists of approximately three dozen people. Romney and his wife Ann Romney have five sons, twenty-four grandchildren, and even one great-grandchild.

Romney had written, “From my family to yours, Merry Christmas!”

“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” From my family to yours, Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/FBvyFlnqmr — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 25, 2021

Olbermann, four days later, seized upon the opportunity to attack the Romney family for having what he asserted were too many children. The former ESPN anchor tweeted, “Somebody gift these people some vasectomies.”

Somebody gift these people some vasectomies pic.twitter.com/hp5RAUF3pk — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 29, 2021

The comment drew ire on Twitter, especially from conservatives.

“I think one of the saddest potential of a human is to grow old, but have no descendants. Keith Olbermann has no children,” Jack McGuire of Barstool Sports commented. “Just an empty penthouse near Central Park where he yells at people about vaccines all day like the Scrooge. I feel bad for him. It’s a sad life.”

I think one of the saddest potential of a human is to grow old, but have no descendants. Keith Olbermann has no children. Just an empty penthouse near Central Park where he yells at people about vaccines all day like the Scrooge. I feel bad for him. It’s a sad life. https://t.co/vSmghzFi6E — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) December 29, 2021

Mercedes Schlapp responded, “Every child is a gift. Stop insulting big families.”

Every child is a gift. Stop insulting big families. https://t.co/0MKf3jmjYw — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) December 29, 2021

Others nailed Olbermann for the contemptuous comment by defending children, while Ben Domenech of The Federalist called the former MSNBC host a “Lonely childless Boomer.”

Lonely childless Boomer has thoughts on vast loving family send Tweet https://t.co/km31wajgNj — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 29, 2021

Liberalism is what happens to you when you are possessed by self-hatred, bitterness, and resentment of people better than you, Exhibit 5829572 https://t.co/USvAOA4DpD — PEG (@pegobry) December 29, 2021

“How can there be too many children? That is like saying there are too many flowers.” ~ Mother Teresa of Calcutta https://t.co/rdZkttvWfb — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 29, 2021

“Children are a gift from the Lord, they are a reward from Him.” Psalm 127 https://t.co/d3MbQ2U1RR — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) December 29, 2021

Olbermann later retweeted one comment on his thread, which read, “Mitt Romney – 5 children and 52 years of marriage vs. Keith Olbermann – never married and no children. I think we know who the better man is.”

The user had also written, “This is the sort of callousness we can expect from a childless, miserable, wretched man like Keith Olbermann. Making fun of a man for having a large and thriving family is pathetic.”

Mitt Romney – 5 children and 52 years of marriage vs. Keith Olbermann – never married and no children. I think we know who the better man is. — Austin Drake (@austinvdrake) December 29, 2021

Olbermann, apparently unbothered by the backlash, commented, “Thanks for the compliment!”

Thanks for the compliment! https://t.co/YGit7GSN4b — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 29, 2021

