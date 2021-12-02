Keith Olbermann Gets Torched for Linking Michigan High School Shooting to Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports, and Trump

Former sportscaster and current left-wing political commentator Keith Olbermann was torched Wednesday night after he politicized Tuesday’s Oxford High School shooting in Michigan, linking it to Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports and Donald Trump.

Wednesday afternoon, Barstool posted a tragic story which memorialized an Oxford High student for sacrificing his own life during the shooting. Olbermann quote tweeted the story by blasting Barstool and its founder for promoting “Trumpist Fascism.”

This kid died to stop a school shooter whose mother echoed the Trumpist Fascism of @stoolpresidente and @barstoolsports https://t.co/XQ6JF8dsS9 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 2, 2021

“This kid died to stop a school shooter whose mother echoed the Trumpist Fascism of @stoolpresidente and @barstoolsports,” Olbermann wrote.

Olbermann responded to his own tweet with an excerpt from a Daily Beast story, highlighting the suspect’s mother and her political ideals after she posted an open letter of support to Trump on her blog in 2016.

After receiving immediate backlash for his tweet, Olbermann doubled down and further explained why he was linking the shooter to Portnoy and Barstool.

A quick recap: @barstoolsports and @stoolpresidente sell the same fake-macho Trump pro-death bullshit that the Michigan shooter’s parents revel in. For them to exploit the story of the kid who sacrificed himself to stop the shooter is hypocrisy beyond measure #ToHellWithBarstool — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 2, 2021

Despite often claiming he prefers to avoid politics, Portnoy announced his plans to vote for Trump all the way back in 2015, and last summer the Barstool founder interviewed the former president. Portnoy is often criticized for his offensive sense of humor and was recently accused of disturbing sexual encounters by Business Insider, but Olbermann’s desire to link Barstool to a school shooting struck many as unjust.

Shortly after Olbermann’s first tweet against Barstool, Portnoy responded with “Dude WTF is wrong with you?” The Barstool founder responded to Olbermann again, but later decided to delete the tweet, relying on his followers, employees, and conservative media members for support.

Yes I deleted a tweet which I usually never do. Felt wrong letting Keith highjack a tragedy for his relevancy. Going to bed. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 2, 2021

You’re a loser, Keith. A loser. — B1G Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 2, 2021

You fucking suck. You are the worst person alive. https://t.co/TVbGTQLbJr — The Kirk Minihane Show (@kirkminshow) December 2, 2021

Get off this app — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) December 2, 2021

Keith, table seven needs a water refill. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2021

Simply put, you are a tone-deaf fucking imbecile. — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) December 2, 2021

Everything wrong with what Twitter has become in one Tweet. You can’t even pay tribute to a brave kid who sacrificed his life to save others without it being used to serve some sort of grudge. Horrible https://t.co/3Q87gIa61D — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) December 2, 2021

What an awful take – even by Twitter standards. Trying to take a political cheap shot after a tragedy like this…just so wrong. Tip: always sleep on it before clicking “tweet” in the future. — Ash (@CWA) December 2, 2021

Dude, seek help. Urgently. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 2, 2021

I hope this helps you sleep well at night, asshole. — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) December 2, 2021

Seek help, Keith. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) December 2, 2021

