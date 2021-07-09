Fox News’ Special Report Notches Ratings Success in Key Demo Thursday with Guest Anchor Shannon Bream

Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier, the network’s flagship evening news program, has been having a good week, first with guest anchor Mike Emanuel, and now with guest anchor Shannon Bream, who kept the show among the top five most-watched in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54.

The top five most-watched on Thursday were, as usual, majority prime time programs, starting with Tucker Carlson Tonight in first, with 3.23 million total viewers, and 518,000 in the demo, according to Nielsen data. Hannity was second, with 2.77 million total viewers, and 416,000 in the demo. The Five was third, with 2.62 million total viewers, and 389,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth in total viewers, with 2.14 million (261,000 in the demo). The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 1.97 million total viewers, and fourth in the demo, with 335,000. Special Report, guest hosted by Bream, was fifth in the demo, with 314,000, and with 1.88 million total viewers, was the sixth most-watched cable news show on Thursday.

Fox News was, again, ahead in all dayparts. In total day, Fox averaged 1.53 million total viewers, and 261,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 989,000 total viewers, and 132,000 in the demo. CNN was third, with 642,000 total viewers, and 128,000 in the demo.

In prime time, Fox was first with 2.66 million total viewers and 423,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with nearly 1.6 million total viewers, and 187,000 in the demo. CNN was third, with 860,000 total viewers, and 185,000 in the demo.

Fox and Friends won in the early morning, averaging 1.14 million total viewers, and 212,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 898,000 total viewers, and 119,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 421,000 total viewers and 60,000 in the demo.

