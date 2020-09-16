MAGA-Clad Anti-Maskers Parade Through Target Demanding ‘Take Your Masks Off’ and Shouting ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’

A group of anti-maskers, many in MAGA apparel, invaded a Target in Florida this week– demanding that shoppers remove their masks while yelling “we’re not gonna take it anymore.”

The video went viral on Twitter after first showing up on Reddit.

The group blasted the Twisted Sister song We’re Not Gonna Take It to drive the point home, prompting band member Dee Snider to scold the anti-maskers on Twitter. They are “selfish assholes,’ said Snider of the anti-mask mob, who “do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause.”

No…these selfish assholes do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause. #cuttheshit https://t.co/LPDAjSszbf — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) September 16, 2020

“Take your masks off!” one yelled while another added, “Yeah! Take it off!”

“Wooo! Yes! Take it off!” another protester yelled while excitedly jumping up and down. “Look at these kids! Let them be an example,” added another who was gesturing towards a group of maskless children. “Take it off! Look at the kids!”

Anti-masks “protests” have been popping up throughout the United States, despite the shocking number of coronavirus cases and deaths per day, especially in Florida — home to this particular demonstration.

Florida is, in fact, home to the most coronavirus cases per capita in the United States, with over 35,000 positives per million people.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, also testified to the Senate on Wednesday that face masks “are more guaranteed” to protect the public than a vaccine.

“Face masks, these face masks, are the most important, powerful public health tool we have, and I will continue to appeal for all Americans, all individuals in our country, to embrace these face coverings,” Redfield said Wednesday, during his hearing before the Senate Committee on Appropriations. “I’ve said that if we did it for six, eight, ten, twelve weeks, we’d bring this pandemic under control. We have clear scientific evidence they work, and they are our best defense.”

Going maskless and opposing masks is very much tied to political preference, based on polling, and that’s created a gap in the numbers needed for truly effective measures, explains Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher in this detailed analysis.

