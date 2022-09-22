Maggie Haberman Says Trump Made Key Admission During Wild Hannity Interview

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman flagged a key admission during former President Donald Trump’s wild interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Haberman, a well-known conduit for Trumpworld reporting and Trump-whisperer analysis, has dropped scoop after scoop since the bombshell search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home, and the related investigation of Trump for crimes involving the Espionage Act.

And on Wednesday night, Haberman provided almost a blow-by-blow commentary on Trump’s exclusive interview on the most recent edition of Fox News’s Hannity.

The wild interview featured several jaw-dropping moments, including the one in which Trump told Hannity he can declassify a document “by thinking about it.”

“If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, ‘It’s declassified,’ even by thinking about it because you’re sending it to Mar-a-Lago or wherever you’re sending it. And there doesn’t have to be a process. There can be a process but there doesn’t have to be. You’re the president. You make that decision. So when you send it, it’s declassified. I declassified everything,” Trump said.

But Haberman noted that while the humorous psychic angle was getting a lot of play, there was a more important detail revealed.

“The focus is understandably on Trump’s claim of mental declassifications from his Hannity interview. But he appeared to indicate he intentionally sent the documents to Mar-a-Lago, which cuts against the ‘it was an accident’ claims,” Haberman wrote, then added a quote from the transcript.

The focus is understandably on Trump’s claim of mental declassifications from his Hannity interview. But he appeared to indicate he intentionally sent the documents to Mar-a-Lago, which cuts against the “it was an accident” claims — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 22, 2022

From the transcript: “If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, it’s declassified. Even by thinking about it, because you’re sending it to Mar-a-Lago or to wherever you’re sending it.” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 22, 2022

Haberman made several other observations about the interview in real time:

Trump says someone was taking pictures of the boxes being packed in the White House — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 22, 2022

The irony of saying this on a day when James is suing over his property valuations is something. In his deposition in the @TimOBrien lawsuit, Trump said he used “mental projections” for valuations on his golf courses. https://t.co/YtPKnwPEfs — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 22, 2022

Confirming @jonathanvswan reporting about their projection that Dearie would be likely to side with them because of a narrow and specific issue in his decades-long career https://t.co/YqdD1UFFLj — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 22, 2022

