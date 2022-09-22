Former President Donald Trump appeared to surprise Fox News host Sean Hannity when he suggested the real reason FBI agents were at Mar-a-Lago on August 8th was that they were looking for Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails. Yes, that was a real suggestion made by the 45th president.

Trump sat with Hannity Wednesday, the interview of which revealed several interesting moments, not least of which is the former president’s claim that he could declassify any document “by thinking about it.” There were no other moments in which he expounded on presidential telekinetic powers.

Still, he did seem to take Hannity aback by saying that the real reason that FBI agents performed a search and seizure at his Mar-a-Lago estate was that they were seeking deleted emails from the former Secretary of State and Democratic nominee in the 2016 election.

“I would say there’s a very good chance that a lot of those documents will never be seen again,” Trump said before pivoting to what some may call magical thinking about the reason for the “raid.” “There’s also a lot of speculation, because of what they did, the severity of the FBI coming in, raiding Mar-a-Lago, were they looking for the Hillary Clinton emails that were deleted … but they are around someplace … were they looking for …”

At this point, Hannity appeared to be talking about, interrupting his guest with “wait, wait wait, you’re not saying you you had it?”

Trump followed by saying that the FBI Agents “may have thought that was in there.”

It’s not clear how deleted emails would be found at Mar-a-Lago, or even exist because, well, they are deleted. Still, surely some poor sap watched this interview and thought that Trump’s specious and baseless blaming of Hillary Clinton for this apparently illegal endeavor makes some sense.

