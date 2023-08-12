Maggie Haberman Says Trump Will Keep Talking Trash After Judge’s Warning To ‘See What He Can Get Away With’

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman said ex-President Donald Trump will continue to “test” Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan with “provocative” speech to see “what he can get away with.”

Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan warned ex-President Donald Trump at a hearing Friday he must not make statements that could intimidate witnesses or taint the jury pool even “if that means he can’t say exactly what he wants to say in a political speech.”

On Friday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room, anchor Wolf Blitzer asked Haberman if she thinks Trump will be able to “contain himself”:

BLITZER: Maggie, in court today, the judge also warned Trump to be careful what he says publicly about this case on the heels of his truth social post saying, and I’m quoting him now, if you go after me, I am coming after you, all in caps. But could Trump really contain himself? MAGGIE HABERMAN: I don’t think we have ever seen any evidence that Trump is eager to contain himself. There are morning moments, Wolf, when his back has been against the wall, when he has been better than others, but he likes testing the bounds and seeing what he can get away with. It would not surprise me. And, again, we have no idea what he is going to do. We know the things that he says upset his lawyers. We know that that they are frustrating to his lawyers because they cannot control him. Donald Trump has a history of testing the boundaries. And so I think that you can see a scenario where he will continue to say provocative things online to see if the judge will turn away from it. There are other defendants, who, if they were in similar cases, obviously, there is no parallel to this with the former president, but other people who have been connected to January 6th related cases have not gotten as much leeway in certain aspects as Trump has. And so I think it is very likely he will test the bounds and then we will see what the judge does.

Watch above via CNN's The Situation Room.

