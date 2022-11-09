Maggie Haberman Sources Say Trump Losing It Over Not Being President: ‘Frequently In A State Of Near-Rage’

Former President Donald Trump is “frequently in a state of near-rage” about being out of office, according to three sources in a new report from New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman.

Haberman, a well-known conduit for Trumpworld reporting and Trump-Whisperer analysis, has dropped scoop after scoop since the bombshell search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home and her controversial but much-buzzed-about book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America has clearly gotten under Trump’s skin.

But none of that has stopped — and perhaps it has encouraged — high-level Trumpworld sources from bending Haberman’s ear with revelations that aren’t always very flattering.

In her latest report, Haberman connects the revelation that “now, advisers say, Mr. Trump is quicker to anger and frequently in a state of near-rage about not being president anymore” with what she says is Trump’s increasingly violent rhetoric, noting his attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at a recent rally, among other things:

And over the past year, Mr. Trump’s use of violent rhetoric at his rallies has increased. He has recited accounts of grisly crimes to heighten perceptions of disorder under Democratic leadership; threatened future jail sentences for reporters to coerce them into revealing their sources, lest they face rape by other prisoners; and said he would prescribe the death penalty for drug dealers. Mr. Trump had to be talked out of announcing his own presidential campaign on Monday night by advisers, family members and Republican leaders, according to several people briefed on the discussions. Instead, he is widely expected to make an announcement sometime next week; he urged his supporters to stay tuned for a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15.

Trump’s rage isn’t likely to dissipate now that many in the media are blaming him for a poor GOP showing in Tuesday night’s midterms.

