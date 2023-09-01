Man Claims He Received a Tucker Carlson Biography With a Hitler Mustache Scrawled on Cover

A man has claimed that his copy of Tucker Carlson‘s biography written by Chadwick Moore was defaced with an Adolf Hitler mustache affixed to the fired Fox News host’s face on the book’s cover.

According to The Western Journal, Glenn Dobbs, a Washington State resident, ordered a copy of the new biography but when it arrived the cover was vandalized with a Hitler mustache. The book reportedly originated from an Amazon fulfillment center in Troutdale, Oregon, outside of Portland.

Moore recently published the first biography of Carlson since he was ousted earlier this year from Fox News. Carlson has helped promote the book and given the friendly author exclusive access.

“When I first took the book out of the box, I immediately saw that and I just kind of did a double take,” Dobbs told The Western Journal. “I couldn’t believe that someone in business would do something like that. And then I looked at it more closely. It was obvious that someone had taken a felt tip and just drew a Hitler-type mustache on the cover. So it was quite a shock, to say the least.”

When he attempted to write a review on Amazon, the company refused to publish his post, claiming it violated its rules. Dobbs claims that his review said the following: “Just received the book. Oddly, it had a Hitlerian-style mustache felt-tipped on the picture of Tucker Carlson and needless to say, I intend to send the book back.”

“There’s no violation of their rules at all,” Dobbs added. “So they just are not posting it because they don’t want people to realize that they have people in their company who feel strongly enough to deface the products that they’re sending out to their customers.”

Per The Western Journal:

Amazon spokesperson Alisa Carroll responded to Dobbs’ experience in an email to The Western Journal. “We’re looking into this but at this point aren’t able to determine when or by whom this book was damaged,” she wrote. “As far as our review policy is concerned, reviews are meant to help customers by providing real feedback on a product from other customers who have tried it,” she added. “Protecting the integrity of our customer reviews is a top priority and a review will be removed if it violates our participation guidelines.”

