Manchin Slammed by Biden Supporters After Announcing Opposition to Neera Tanden: ‘Gratuitous, Mean Spirited, and Sexist Move’

By Reed RichardsonFeb 19th, 2021, 6:48 pm

Joe Manchin

Centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (WV) put the first Biden administration cabinet nominee in real political peril on Friday, announcing that he would not vote to confirm Neera Tanden as director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Manchin cited Tanden’s “overtly partisan statements,” which mostly came in the form of caustic tweets, as his reason for opposing what would be the first South Asian women ever to hold the top OMB job.

With the likelihood of any Senate Republicans supporting her appointment very slim, Manchin’s move could very likely sink her nomination in a chamber with an even partisan split of 50-50.

But Manchin’s logic failed to pass the smell test for many liberals and Biden supporters:

Other critics couldn’t help but contrast his objection to Tanden with his support with openly partisan Republicans, some of whom made comparable if not more incendiary remarks.

Some political observers suggested internal Democratic power politics were at play, with Manchin asserting his independence to send a message to a Biden administration pushing a more ambitious, progressive agenda.

But not everyone on the left was upset that the nomination of Tanden, who was a vicious Twitter critic of Bernie Sanders, might fail to be confirmed because of her mean Tweets.

