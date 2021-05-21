comScore Marco Rubio Decries 1/6 Commission as a 'Partisan Joke'
video

Marco Rubio Opposes 1/6 Commission, Calls It a ‘Partisan Joke’ Trying to ‘Damage Republicans’

By Josh FeldmanMay 21st, 2021, 9:54 pm

Senator Marco Rubio (R- FL) said Friday he opposes the commission to look into the January 6th riots at the Capitol.

Rubio posted a video Friday afternoon decrying the commission, saying it’s just a partisan effort to hurt Republicans.

He insisted “there’s no cover-up here, we already know what happened January 6th,” and pointed to the investigations already underway.

“There’s plenty of attention being paid to this,” Rubio said. “Not to mention that the media doesn’t stop talking about it.”

As the senator explained in his Twitter video, the commission stipulates you need Democrats and Republicans to agree in order to issue a subpoena.

The problem with that for Rubio is that Democrats can use that to get “a story out there saying” some Democrat wants to subpoena an individual “but they can’t because Republicans are blocking it.”

“The story would be Republicans are covering up the investigation… So that’s what this is about, it’s about damaging Republicans,” he said. “This is a partisan joke.”

Rubio was roundly criticized for this reasoning:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: