Marco Rubio Torched for Complaining About Biden Chief’s ‘F**kers’ Remark: You ‘Insulted Trump’s Penis Size’

By Tommy ChristopherDec 17th, 2020, 10:04 am

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senator Marco Rubio became a top trending topic on Twitter after his complaint about Biden Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon’s “f**kers” comment went viral, and tens of thousands of Twitter users let Rubio know how they felt about his concerns.

At issue is O’Malley-Dillon’s remark — made during a recent Glamour interview — in which she responded to criticism of President-elect Joe Biden’s oft-stated desire to work with Republicans by saying “I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of fuckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that.”

On Wednesday night, Rubio expressed his outrage, writing “Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think?”

“Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers,” he added, without providing a link.

That complaint prompted a tsunami of blowback, including from journalists, celebrities, political and media figures, high-ranking Starfleet officers, and other blue-checks who weren’t feeling it. Several recurring themes emerged.

Rubio did later apologize to Trump for mocking the size of his penis.

