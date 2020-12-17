Senator Marco Rubio became a top trending topic on Twitter after his complaint about Biden Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon’s “f**kers” comment went viral, and tens of thousands of Twitter users let Rubio know how they felt about his concerns.

At issue is O’Malley-Dillon’s remark — made during a recent Glamour interview — in which she responded to criticism of President-elect Joe Biden’s oft-stated desire to work with Republicans by saying “I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of fuckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that.”

On Wednesday night, Rubio expressed his outrage, writing “Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think?”

“Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers,” he added, without providing a link.

That complaint prompted a tsunami of blowback, including from journalists, celebrities, political and media figures, high-ranking Starfleet officers, and other blue-checks who weren’t feeling it. Several recurring themes emerged.

Wow this is shocking. Remember, the current president’s politicization of everything and classifying of the other party and it’s voters in big cities as enemies doesn’t matter. But a senior Biden staffer matters more than what Biden says 👇🏽 https://t.co/4HCZHlhm7t — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) December 17, 2020

>@marcorubio , what would you call a group that does nothing about a pandemic that has killed 300,000 & refuses to stand up for Democracy? A group that is holding hearings suggesting the election is not over while Russia just attacked us? Fuckers or Republicans? https://t.co/sUhehJHtRP — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 17, 2020

Marco Rubio ended his embarrassing failure of a Presidential campaign talking about the size of Donald Trump’s penis so perhaps he shouldn’t be taken seriously as an arbiter of decorum in American politics. https://t.co/k04EsLmvsn — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 17, 2020

Rubio made jokes on the campaign trail in 2016 about Trump’s penis. Trump swears a blue streak every waking minute and uses the crudest terms to slag his opponents. So this is a wee bit…rich. https://t.co/zcBRpoxEYu — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) December 17, 2020

It’s such bad faith faux outrage from an empty suit who insulted trump’s penis size on national tv. The whole thing is a diversion with evidence about how the gop pushed the US toward herd immunity and has killed 300k so far. Beneath contempt https://t.co/ebmLiIih6e — Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) December 17, 2020

I’m speaking to you in a low and steady voice right now, just the way anybody would talk to an insane person. Are you ok? Are you looking past the Senate and thinking of trying to beat out @ZacEfron for the Bundy role in the next biopic? Are you trying to showcase sociopathy https://t.co/RctQyOjxsZ — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 17, 2020

Wait until @marcorubio finds out who’s been president for the past four years! https://t.co/4UGDRg0bNF — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 17, 2020

Marco Rubio 2016 Marco Rubio 2020 pic.twitter.com/8dLDfr89RK — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 17, 2020

If Republicans hadn’t spent 4 years genuflecting to a guy who boasted of grabbing a woman by the pussy, who said immigrants from Africa and Latin America came from “shit-holes”, who called Black athletes taking a knee, “sons-of-bitches”…maybe then, this would be a valid point. https://t.co/TTPoSAeBor — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 17, 2020

Your White House boss called you “lil Marco,” like you’re a child. And yet … you worship him. Weird, right? https://t.co/KhGmZ3D7W8 — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) December 17, 2020

That’s because the republicans in Congress are a bunch of fuckers, Marco, you fuck. https://t.co/muLit30usy — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 17, 2020

Says the guy who spent 4 years saying he hadn’t read Trump’s tweets after he ran a campaign based on the idea that the first Black president was intentionally trying to destroy America. What complete bullshit. https://t.co/tiLIIzlXtx — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 17, 2020

Stand by…I’m looking for the tweet where you call out @realDonaldTrump for all of the reprehensible things he has said about women, minorities, our military service members … https://t.co/24jRCH00hN — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) December 17, 2020

17 people, including 14 children, were shot and killed at stoneman douglas high in the state you represent. because the nra helped pay for your seat in the us senate, your response to the mass killing — along with other republicans — was nothing. thats what fuckers do. https://t.co/ZFUONw7aOP — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 17, 2020

“they” is not going to be president Joe Biden is https://t.co/AZQ6et0W4l — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 17, 2020

You have become a prostitute for a man who regularly uses language 500x worse than this and you really think you have standing on this? Also, she’s 100% correct. You’re fuckers. Some of them, like you, are hypocritical fuckers. So STFU. (Warning: may contain strong language) https://t.co/LCUCKx26ot — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 17, 2020

Honestly, she left out “mother” before it https://t.co/6SH7uNftwY — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 17, 2020

Maybe grow a sack, f***er. https://t.co/oE9VCzWdwf — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) December 17, 2020

.@marcorubio you don’t care about unity. You only care about your political career. Get to work for FL & help pass economic relief now. https://t.co/taZpFNzapf — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) December 17, 2020

So disingenuous. It’s astounding.

Wait until @marcorubio finds out the current President constantly called him “Little Marco” https://t.co/dGIcViUEaS — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) December 17, 2020

Rubio did later apologize to Trump for mocking the size of his penis.

