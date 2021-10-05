Marines Release Officer Who Criticized Afghanistan Withdrawal from the Brig at Camp Lejeune

The Marine Corps announced Tuesday it was releasing the officer it jailed for allegedly violating a gag order that prevented him from posting on social media after he criticized military and civilian leaders for the United States’ botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr. is being released from confinement today, Oct. 5, 2021, as a result of a mutual agreement between Lt. Col. Scheller, his Defense counsel, and the Commanding General, Training Command,” spokesman Capt. Sam Stephenson said in a statement. “No additional details regarding the agreement may be released at this time.”

Scheller was thrown in the brig at North Carolina’s Camp Lejeune on Sept. 28 for allegedly posting on social media. He was relieved of command last month, three days before he was scheduled to retire, and charged with contempt for releasing a viral video on Facebook in which he called for “accountability” from leaders who oversaw the withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan.

Conservatives rallied to support Scheller despite a video he released on Sept. 25 — just days before his detention — renouncing any support he might receive from former President Donald Trump.

“President Trump, I was told by everyone to kiss the ring because of your following and power,” Scheller said in that video. “I refuse. While I respect your foreign policy positions, I hate how you divided the country. I don’t need or want your help. You do not have the ability to pull us together. You may even win the next election, but your generation’s time is running out. Tell your son to stop tweeting about me. Your whole family knows nothing about us or our sacrifices. I could never work with you.”

