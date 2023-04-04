Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Trump To Nelson Mandela And Jesus Christ In Stunning Backseat-Of-Car Interview

Georgia Congresswoman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared former President Donald Trump to Nelson Mandela and Jesus Christ during a jaw-dropping backseat interview following her chaotic attempt at a pro-Trump press event in New York.

Rep. Greene — recently the subject of a much-derided 60 Minutes interview — held a press conference in Manhattan Tuesday morning that was derailed by counter-protesters and a swarm of media who greatly outnumbered the relative handful of supporters who showed up to hear MTG rail against Trump’s indictment.

She escaped the chaos into an SUV, where RSBN‘s Brian Glenn interviewed her as they drove through the streets of New York. At one point, Greene gushed that Trump will be joining other historical figures who have been arrested — albeit under vastly different circumstances, to say the least:

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: But I will say this, Brian and I truly feel it. We don’t want this fight. We don’t want it. We’re not picking this fight. But the fight is at the door. It’s right here at our doorstep. And so it’s up to us if we if we stand up against it. And you know me and I know who you are. We’re the types, we are going to stand up against. And we will never back down. And we will stand in support of our very incredible, amazing, best president in history of my lifetime. And innocent. Innocent. And I mean, think about gosh, think about this. President Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government. There have been many people throughout history that have been arrested and persecuted by radical, corrupt governments. And it’s beginning today in New York City. And I just can’t believe it’s happening. But I’ll always support him. He’s done nothing wrong. He’s done everything right. BRIAN GLENN: And I think a lot of our viewers feel the same way as they are very supportive of the president.

Watch above via RSBN.

