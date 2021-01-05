Matt Drudge Trolls Kelly Loeffler Over Senate Loss: GOP Should Have Run the ‘Real Ann Coulter’
Prolific news mogul Matt Drudge trolled Georgia Republican candidate Kelly Loeffler late Tuesday night by congratulating her Democrat opponent Raphael Warnock for winning the election in a rare tweet — snarking that the GOP should have run the “real” version of conservative pundit Ann Coulter instead of a lookalike.
Just over an hour after Cook Political Report elections guru Dave Wasserman called the race for Warnock, Drudge tweeted out his congratulations to the Baptist pastor while including a clearly sarcastic, side-by-side photo comparison of Coulter and Loeffler.
“Congratulations #Warnock on the historic win! GOP should have run the real @AnnCoulter not someone who was trying to ridiculously look and sound like her,” Drudge tweeted.
Coulter had her own message to Republicans:
Coulter and Drudge are longtime friends. Back in 2014, the duo was seen hanging out together at a Miami Heat basketball game.
