Matt Drudge Trolls Kelly Loeffler Over Senate Loss: GOP Should Have Run the ‘Real Ann Coulter’

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 5th, 2021, 11:56 pm

Prolific news mogul Matt Drudge trolled Georgia Republican candidate Kelly Loeffler late Tuesday night by congratulating her Democrat opponent Raphael Warnock for winning the election in a rare tweet — snarking that the GOP should have run the “real” version of conservative pundit Ann Coulter instead of a lookalike.

Just over an hour after Cook Political Report elections guru Dave Wasserman called the race for Warnock, Drudge tweeted out his congratulations to the Baptist pastor while including a clearly sarcastic, side-by-side photo comparison of Coulter and Loeffler.

“Congratulations #Warnock on the historic win! GOP should have run the real @AnnCoulter not someone who was trying to ridiculously look and sound like her,” Drudge tweeted.

Coulter had her own message to Republicans:

Coulter and Drudge are longtime friends. Back in 2014, the duo was seen hanging out together at a Miami Heat basketball game.

