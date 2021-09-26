Matt Gaetz Is Now Promoting Replacement Theory to Defend Tucker Carlson

A sitting Republican member of Congress is openly touting the idea of “replacement theory.”

Replacement theory is a conspiracy pushed by white nationalists that white people are being “replaced” by migrants brought into the country.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who has talked up this idea over the past few months, rather explicitly said last week President Joe Biden wants to “change the racial mix of the country” and that “this policy is called the great replacement.”

The Anti-Defamation League reiterated its previous calls for Carlson to be fired. The last time the ADL called for his firing, Lachlan Murdoch personally defended the Fox host and said, “A full review of the guest interview indicates that Mr. Carlson decried and rejected replacement theory. As Mr. Carlson himself stated during the guest interview: ‘White replacement theory? No, no, this is a voting rights question.'”

With Carlson straight-up saying the president wants a “great replacement” policy, the ADL tweeted, “A reminder: ‘The Great Replacement’ theory and its racist and xenophobic roots have served as the inspiration for multiple mass shootings and deadly attacks.”

A reminder: “The Great Replacement” theory and its racist and xenophobic roots have served as the inspiration for multiple mass shootings and deadly attacks.

More on why this ideology has no place in the mainstream 👇https://t.co/WEYPGS02X4 https://t.co/BcavopV6zA — ADL (@ADL) September 24, 2021

Carlson dismissively responded to the ADL by saying “fuck them,” but he also got some support from Congressman Matt Gaetz (R- FL).

Gaetz tweeted Saturday that Carlson “is CORRECT about Replacement Theory as he explains what is happening to America.” He also accused the ADL of being “a racist organization.”

.@TuckerCarlson is CORRECT about Replacement Theory as he explains what is happening to America. The ADL is a racist organization. https://t.co/32Vu60HrJK — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 25, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com