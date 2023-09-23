McCarthy Says Spending Negotiations Easier With WH Democrats Than House Republicans With Only ‘Some’ Acting in ‘Good Faith’

Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy is battling members of his own caucus over spending, debt, and talk of a possible government “shutdown” all week, and in a press gaggle on Saturday indicated it has been easier in some ways to negotiate with President Joe Biden’s White House than the holdouts in the GOP.

And he pointedly implied that some of those House Republicans are not acting in “good faith.”

The California Republican took questions for several minutes on Saturday, mostly on the subject of the negotiations. One reporter asked whether he feels it has been “easier to negotiate with a Democratic White House in some respects than it is with members of [his] own party.”

“Well, when you’re negotiating with a Democratic White House, you’re negotiating with one-on-one persons with a few of the staff,” McCarthy said. “When you’re negotiating here, everybody’s king. Because one person can close it down, then once one person gets something, everybody has to get something, then somebody else has to get something now.”

Another reporter then asked, “Do you think these people are negotiating in good faith?”

“Who?” replied McCarthy.

“Some of the [GOP] holdouts,” the reporter answered.

“I think some are, yeah,” McCarthy replied, pointedly.

The reporter started to ask another question, then stopped and clarified, “Some? Not all?”

“Everybody has their different reasons why,” said McCarthy.

The Speaker was decidedly more direct earlier this week when he said that some of those Republican holdouts “just want to burn the whole place down.”

One of those currently fighting McCarthy on the spending negotiations is Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who caught attention on Friday for admitting “failure” on the part of his party to hammer out their issues before it got to this point.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

