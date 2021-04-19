House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced Monday he would seek to censure Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) for what he said were her “dangerous comments” inciting protesters to “get more confrontational.”

“This weekend in Minnesota, Maxine Waters broke the law by violating curfew, and then incited violence,” McCarthy said in a statement to Breitbart News. “Increased unrest has already led to violence against law enforcement and her comments intentionally poured fuel on the fire. We’ve heard this type of violent rhetoric from Waters before, and the United States Congress must clearly and without reservation reprimand this behavior before more people get hurt. But Speaker Pelosi is ignoring Waters’ behavior. That’s why I am introducing a resolution to censure Rep. Waters for these dangerous comments, and I hope that all my colleagues — both Republican and Democrat — will stand up for peace on America’s streets.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said earlier in the day that she supported Waters, who made the comments McCarthy referenced in a weekend speech to protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. “We’ve got to stay on the street,” Waters told the group. “And we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

Asked by a reporter on Monday whether Waters should apologize, Pelosi replied, “Absolutely not.”

