McConnell Holds First Presser With Reporters Since Last Freezing Episode, Vows To Stay In Office

GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed concerns about his health and whether he would step down following multiple freezing incidents over the summer.

During a press conference on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, McConnell answered questions about his health after he froze up twice during public appearances over the last three months.

Some members of his own party, including Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene have called for him to resign over the last few weeks, and questions have been raised in the media.

McConnell referred to the letter from the Capitol physician but refused to elaborate further on the precise medical condition that caused the freezing.

“What Dr. Monahan’s report addressed were concerns people have with some things that have happened to me … well, they didn’t. … I have nothing to add to that. I think he pretty well covered the subject,” McConnell told CNN’s Manu Raju.

Later on another reporter asked the Senate minority leader whether he would consider stepping down from his post before the end of his term.

“What do you say to those who are calling on you to step down? Do you have any plans to retire any time soon,” a reporter asked McConnell.

“I have no announcements to make on that subject. But what do you say to those who are. I’m going to finish my term as leader and I’m going to finish my Senate term,” the GOP lawmaker concluded.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul called the explanations from McConnell’s doctor inadequate and media star Charlamagne said McConnell may be covering up a bigger health issue.

Watch the full segment above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com