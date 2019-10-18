Senator Mitch McConnell has penned a new op-ed decrying the U.S. withdrawal from Syria, lamenting how the decision from President Donald Trump is “creating a strategic nightmare for our country.”

McConnell writes in the Washington Post, “Withdrawing U.S. forces from Syria is a grave strategic mistake. It will leave the American people and homeland less safe, embolden our enemies, and weaken important alliances. Sadly, the recently announced pullout risks repeating the Obama administration’s reckless withdrawal from Iraq, which facilitated the rise of the Islamic State in the first place.”

The Senate Majority Leader says he’s alarmed by how “our adversaries seem to be relishing these developments” and wants the U.S. to “use both sticks and carrots to bring Turkey back in line while respecting its own legitimate security concerns.”

He makes reference to “the president” in his op-ed, but people noticed Trump himself is not actually named:

One word that is not in this op-ed: "Trump." One word that is in this op-ed three times: "Obama." https://t.co/2URLyzkuRe — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 18, 2019

A McConnell oped about the “grave mistake” of withdrawing from Syria mentions Obama’s name three times and Trump’s name not once. https://t.co/cvJzCX1kb5 — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 18, 2019

Mitch McConnell has a new op-ed lambasting U.S. troop withdrawal from Syria. Number of times "Trump" is mentioned: 0 Number of times "Obama" is mentioned: 3https://t.co/kwl2NM3P1r — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 18, 2019

You can read the full op-ed here.

