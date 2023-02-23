Meghan McCain Slams Former View Co-Host Joy Behar For ‘Evil’ Comment About East Palestine

Former co-host of ABC’s The View, Meghan McCain, tore into her old colleague Joy Behar on Thursday over a comment noting that East Palestine residents voted for Donald Trump, who “who reduces all safety.”

“The people of east Palestine are currently in fear that they and their children will be getting cancer or worse from the derailment toxins in their land and water. This is just an evil thing to say. I would say I can’t fathom this level of cruelty and elitism but sadly… I can,” wrote McCain on Twitter, reacting to the comment.

In a discussion on Thursday about Trump’s recent visit to East Palestine – the scene of a train derailment earlier in the month, which led to the release of toxic chemicals – Behar tied the accident to local voting trends.

“I don’t know why they would ever vote for him, for somebody who, by the way, he placed someone with deep ties to the chemical industry in charge of the EPA’s chemical safety office,” said Behar.

“That’s who you voted for in that district, Donald Trump, who reduces all safety,” Behar added, pointing at the camera.

Fingerpointing regarding the cause of the accident has been a major topic in recent days, as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Biden administration have come under fire — as has local government.

Trump has also been targetted for blame, including from the White House, for ending certain train safety rules during his time in office. Politico detailed in a report on Wednesday the various regulations rolled back during Trump’s time in office, including regular train and track safety audits and an Obama-era rule that required trains to upgrade to faster brakes if carrying toxic or flammable materials.

The comments made waves on social media and led to other condemnations.

Former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) added, “A shitty thing to say, and further evidence of how stupidly & dangerously divided we are.”

A shitty thing to say, and further evidence of how stupidly & dangerously divided we are.👇 https://t.co/UT8QGUdf7G — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 23, 2023

Joy Behar implies that the people of East Palestine voted for Trump, so they got what they deserve. The psychotic contempt of idiotic elites for Trump *voters* has corroded brains and souls

pic.twitter.com/X0Z363nemT — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 23, 2023

Perhaps Behar should be asked if Democrats vote for their own murder in big cities with soaring crime rates. Behar to East Palestine Residents: Trump Deregulated – ‘That’s Who You Voted For‘ https://t.co/Cw06o7yyrp via @BreitbartNews — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 23, 2023

