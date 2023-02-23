‘The View’ Audience Loudly Gasps When Joy Behar Suggests Trump-Voting East Palestine Got What Was Coming: ‘That’s Who You Voted For!’

The audience at ABC’s The View gasped on Thursday after co-host Joy Behar said, in a discussion about the East Palestine train derailment disaster, that being unsafe was what they voted for.

As the show’s hosts were talking about the political ramifications of and culpability for the disaster in Ohio, as well as Republican criticism of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg‘s handling of the situation, Behar brought up the fact that residents of the district where the derailment happened voted for Donald Trump.

Alyssa Farah-Griffin was pointing out that Norfolk-Southern gives large donations to both parties, and added that central Ohio is “Trump country,” which led to the comment from Behar about the particular district.

“I don’t know why they would ever vote for him, for somebody who, by the way, he placed someone with deep ties to the chemical industry in charge of the EPA’s chemical safety office,” said Behar.

“That’s who you voted for in that district,” she said, pointing directly into the camera. “Donald Trump, who reduces all safety.”

The audience audibly gasped in reaction to Behar’s comments.

As they headed to the break, co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I think this is Donald Trump’s fault.”

“It’s his fault and then he shows up,” agreed Behar, referring to Trump dropping in on the district this week to give short remarks, as his 2024 campaign continues to spin up.

Watch the clip above, via ABC’s The View.

