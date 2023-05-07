Megyn Kelly Uses Latest Mass Shooting to Dunk On Gun Reformer Activists: ‘You Have LOST. It’s DONE.’
Megyn Kelly reacted to the shooting in Allen, Texas by blaming gun control activists who keep fighting for a politically-difficult solution instead of considering alternatives to prevent mass killings.
The SiriusXM host took to Twitter on Saturday night with her thoughts on the mall outlet shooting where eight people were killed and at least seven more were injured before the perpetrator was neutralized. In her tweets, Kelly nihilistically determined that gun control proponents will never succeed against the Second Amendment, so it’s time for them to abandon that goal and look at other ways of curbing gun violence.
“You’ve failed to effect change,” Kelly said to control advocates. “Please face it. You can’t do it, thanks to the 2A. We’re all well aware you don’t like that fact, but fact it is. What next? Must we just stay here sad, concerned, lamenting? Could we possibly talk OTHER SOLUTIONS?”
Kelly then offered her ideas on how to stop mass shootings.
Kelly’s tweets were met with criticism from those who accused her of ignoring the popularity of previous proposals to control guns and reduce chances of violence.
Meanwhile, some Twitter users expressed their displeasure with Kelly in bitter terms. She returned fire on these people while venomously accusing anti-gun people of perpetuating the status quo for America’s mass shooting frequency.
“No, YOU F off,” Kelly snapped at one critic. “I am sick and tired of nothing changing after mass shootings bc we get mired EVERY TIME IN THE DAMN GUN DEBATE. You have LOST. It’s DONE. For the love of God what else can be done? You are ruining any chance at change by not admitting that the gun debate is lost.”
