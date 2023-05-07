Megyn Kelly Uses Latest Mass Shooting to Dunk On Gun Reformer Activists: ‘You Have LOST. It’s DONE.’

Megyn Kelly reacted to the shooting in Allen, Texas by blaming gun control activists who keep fighting for a politically-difficult solution instead of considering alternatives to prevent mass killings.

The SiriusXM host took to Twitter on Saturday night with her thoughts on the mall outlet shooting where eight people were killed and at least seven more were injured before the perpetrator was neutralized. In her tweets, Kelly nihilistically determined that gun control proponents will never succeed against the Second Amendment, so it’s time for them to abandon that goal and look at other ways of curbing gun violence.

“You’ve failed to effect change,” Kelly said to control advocates. “Please face it. You can’t do it, thanks to the 2A. We’re all well aware you don’t like that fact, but fact it is. What next? Must we just stay here sad, concerned, lamenting? Could we possibly talk OTHER SOLUTIONS?”

Kelly then offered her ideas on how to stop mass shootings.

Mental health interventions (smthg real, not the BS we now do), greater willingness to lock ppl up (w/protocols in place for civil libs) who are deemed to be threats, fortification of soft targets, coordination of media response to not lionize shooters, etc. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2023

We need a mental health facility that is secure (guards/locked down) but still humane enough that a loving parent would send her kid there, for one. Right now parents who know they’re raising the next school shooter have next to no recourse. https://t.co/L3Bb0GMi1e — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2023

Kelly’s tweets were met with criticism from those who accused her of ignoring the popularity of previous proposals to control guns and reduce chances of violence.

Great, let's start with four proposals that an overwhelming majority of Americans want and that people like you pretend are impossible. https://t.co/mLYmpMugWm pic.twitter.com/olCVBmXtA7 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 7, 2023

Shorter Megyn: we aren’t going to budge. It doesn’t matter how many kids die. We aren’t budging. So you figure something out. https://t.co/zI9K4QdHLL — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 7, 2023

We face it every day watching Americans needlessly die for a radical conception of the Second Amendment unknown to our law for 230 years of American history. These deaths are the result of doing it your way. You don’t want to be sad about it anymore? What are you talking about? https://t.co/IUyqRQIFWT — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 7, 2023

Gun laws seem to work in literally every other country in the world. We’re all well aware you don’t like that fact. What’s next? We keep dying until there are electoral consequences for Republicans who believe the Second Amendment is more sacred than second graders. https://t.co/fEIoUhx688 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 7, 2023

Reminder: Fox poll, two weeks ago. These measures won’t solve the problem but they would help, and craven politicians are standing in the way of popular will. pic.twitter.com/IhpQHXfwo3 — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) May 7, 2023

Meanwhile, some Twitter users expressed their displeasure with Kelly in bitter terms. She returned fire on these people while venomously accusing anti-gun people of perpetuating the status quo for America’s mass shooting frequency.

“No, YOU F off,” Kelly snapped at one critic. “I am sick and tired of nothing changing after mass shootings bc we get mired EVERY TIME IN THE DAMN GUN DEBATE. You have LOST. It’s DONE. For the love of God what else can be done? You are ruining any chance at change by not admitting that the gun debate is lost.”

Right back at you.

Your blindness to reality is getting ppl killed. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2023

No, YOU F off. I am sick and tired of nothing changing after mass shootings bc we get mired EVERY TIME IN THE DAMN GUN DEBATE. You have LOST. It’s DONE. For the love of God what else can be done? You are ruining any chance at change by not admitting that the gun debate is lost. https://t.co/XIwul0Tc2q — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2023

