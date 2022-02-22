Fox News host and panelist on the top-rated The Five, Geraldo Rivera, appeared to take aim at Fox’s highest-rated opinion host, Tucker Carlson, on Tuesday.

Without mentioning Carlson by name, Rivera tweeted a clarification regarding Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) ethnicity, writing, “To be clear Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is a proud woman of color. To claim otherwise is mere provocation.”

To be clear Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is a proud woman of color. To claim otherwise is mere provocation. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) February 22, 2022

Rivera, who is of Puerto Rican ancestry, apparently felt the need to correct a claim from Carlson, in which the prime time host told his audience that Ocasio-Cortez is seen as a “rich, entitled, White lady.”

Last Friday, Carlson tore in Ocasio-Cortez over a new book about the congresswoman entitled, Take Up Space: The Unprecedented AOC.

Carlson quoted from the book, which said, “Ocasio-Cortez is the first politician in history to live fully out loud while female. And the degradations of womanhood are deeply personal to her.”

Carlson took issue with this description, saying, “No one has done more personally to degrade American womanhood than Sandy Cortez has.”

He continued:

No one ever dares to challenge that description, but every honest person knows it is hilariously absurd. There is no place on Earth outside of American colleges and newsrooms where Sandy Cortez would be recognized as a quote, woman of color, because she’s not! She’s a rich entitled White lady. She’s the pampered obnoxious ski bunny in the matching snowsuit who tells you to pull up your mask while you’re standing in the lift line at Jackson Hole. They’re all the same. It doesn’t matter what shade they are.

Ocasio-Cortez, whose mother was born in Puerto Rico, has been a frequent target of Carlson’s vitriol. The second-term congresswoman called him “basura,” Spanish for trash, after that segment in which he also jested that Ocasio-Cortez was eliciting a “Booty Call” by saying “I’m alone today” in a social media post.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com