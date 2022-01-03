Facebook’s parent company Meta on Monday challenged Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she claimed she was suspended from its platform a day after she was permanently banned from Twitter.

Twitter took down Greene’s account for what it called “repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.” The company did not divulge which specific tweet led to her permanent suspension.

Not long after she was axed by Twitter, Greene claimed on the conservative social media platform GETTR that Facebook had both censored a post from her and also suspended her from posting for a period of 24 hours.

“Facebook has joined Twitter in censoring me. This is beyond censorship of speech. I’m an elected Member of Congress representing over 700,000 US tax paying citizens and I represent their voices, values, defend their freedoms, and protect the Constitution,” Greene wrote on Monday morning. “But apparently they too think the CDC managed #VAERS system on our own government websites are misinformation.”

“And to date there has been ZERO investigation into reported Covid deaths from government mandated #covid vaccines. Who appointed Twitter and Facebook to be the authorities of information and misinformation? Green added in the post. “When Big Tech decides what political speech of elected Members is accepted and what’s not then they are working against our government and against the interest of our people.”

Greene shared a screenshot she said was from Facebook, which informed her of the one-day ban.

Facebook’s parent company told Newsweek in a statement that her account was never locked.

A Meta spokesperson said, “A post violated our policies and we have removed it; but removing her account for this violation is beyond the scope of our policies.”

In the post that Facebook removed, Green declared that we are living in a post-Covid world.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com