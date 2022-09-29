Michael Flynn Predicts State Governors Will Soon ‘Declare War’ in Shocking Arizona Campaign Speech

Michael Flynn gave a speech in Arizona where he essentially claimed states are likely go rogue from the federal government as governors exert their own authority and “declare war.”

Flynn was speaking at a campaign event for Mark Finchem, a Republican candidate for Arizona’s Secretary of State who has been cozying up with other election deniers, conspiracy theorists and QAnon supporters throughout his run. Flynn has been known to pitch crazy conspiracies and military uprisings on numerous occasions, and he stayed true to form — demanding that “90 percent” of federal agencies be disbanded.

“Just lock ’em up,” Flynn exclaimed to a cheering crowd. “States rights! Did you know that a governor can declare war? A governor can declare war, and we’re gonna probably see that.”

At a campaign event for AZ Sect of State candidate Mark Finchem, Michael Flynn says 90% of Fed agencies should be disbanded, and “States rights! Did you know that a Governor can declare war? And we’re going to probably see that.” pic.twitter.com/0fPrhqEN0v — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 29, 2022

The former Donald Trump White House National Security Adviser seems to be unaware of how federalism works, but in the real world, only Congress has the authority to declare war in America.

Article I, Section 8, Clause 11 of the U.S. Constitution states that it is Congress that has the power to “declare war,” to “raise and support armies,” and “to make rules for the government and regulation of the land and naval forces.” If the United States was to wage war, then Congress would have to pass a resolution in both chambers, then present it to the president, who shall then direct the military as “commander in chief of the Army and Navy of the United States,” as stated by Article II, Section 2.

