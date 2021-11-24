Michael Flynn Pushes Nutso Conspiracy That ‘Global Elite Types’ Will Unleash Another Virus Because ‘Their Plan With Covid Didn’t Work’

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn appeared on The Alex Jones Show and claimed that global elites are preparing to let loose a new virus on humanity.

“I think we’re gonna see–and I call it a controlled depression–but some type of financial, you know, you know, just a manipulation or a financial collapse,” Flynn told Alex Jones.

“So we’re gonna have, I think, some type of controlled depression,” said the retired three-star general. “We’re already at 6% inflation. For us to go to 10%, I don’t think these people have any problem. We’re gonna get there.”

Flynn then floated a bonkers conspiracy theory that elites will impose another SARS virus on the world because their alleged plan to implement “Covid tyranny” did not work:

We’re gonna see an uptick in other aspects of the Covid. Ok, so we’ve got the various variants. There might even be another form of a SARS that’s imposed on the international system, right? Their little plan with Covid didn’t work because too many people, you know, the world of what I call the digital warriors, or the citizen journalists that are out there. They are fighting for the truth, and so the truth has been exposed about all the Covid tyranny that we are facing. So I think what we’re gonna see is potentially another type of virus that’s imposed on the public. And I hope that that’s not the case, but I’ve seen some indications of that in some of the statements by some of these global elite type of people.

This isn’t the first time Flynn has made the news in November for all the wrong reasons. Earlier this month, he was subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the January 6th insurrection. And last week, he said that “we have to have one religion” in the United States.

Watch above via The Alex Jones Show.

