Mike Lindell Says ‘Of Course’ He’ll Accept Defeat in RNC Race Because ‘There’s No Machines Involved’

MyPillow CEO and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell says he will gracefully accept his inevitable defeat in the Republican National Committee chairman race because “there’s no machines involved” in tallying the votes.

“Of course I would accept it,” Lindell told VICE News. “There’s no machines involved. There’s no computers involved.”

Lindell, an outspoken right-wing activist and omnipresent advertiser on Fox News, has been among the most zealous champions of the conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. In the immediate aftermath of the contest, Lindell financed a bus tour meant to gin up support for Trump’s quixotic cause and even after the January 6 Capitol riot, Lindell continued to urge Trump to take action, entering the West Wing with a plan for invoking the Insurrection Act and declaring martial law.

In February 2021, Newsmax aired a 3-hour “documentary” produced by Lindell in which he alleged that Chinese and Iranian hackers had accessed U.S. voting machines and swung the election to Joe Biden. Lindell is currently facing down a billion-dollar lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for his allegations of complicity in the scheme against the company.

The longtime Trump ally announced that his bid to replace Ronna McDaniel as chairman of the RNC in November, telling Steve Bannon that he was “all in.”

“One of the things that one of the big donors said to me, he said, ‘Mike, everybody wants you to be head of the RNC, some of them just don’t know it yet,'” said Lindell at the times. The businessman has been endorsed by only one of the RNC’s 168 committee members and is expected to finish a distant third in the race behind both McDaniel, the heavy favorite, a1nd lawyer Harmeet Dhillon. Lindell nevertheless insisted to VICE that he is “going to win.”

His promise to accept the results even if he doesn’t, though, would seem to indicate that Lindell suffers not from a sore-loser complex, but a conspiratorial Luddism inspired by the Matrix movies. Campaigning for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate and fellow conspiracy theorist Kari Lake last year, Lindell promised “a class-action lawsuit against all machines.”

The RNC will hold its election on Friday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com