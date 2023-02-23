Mike Lindell Vows to Sue Kevin McCarthy For Exclusively Giving Jan. 6 Footage to Tucker Carlson

My Pillow CEO and pro-Trump conspiracist Mike Lindell said he will be suing for access to the 41,000 hours of surveillance footage from the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol that was shared exclusively with Fox News by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Lindell pledged during an interview with Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast that he will prepare to “run this all the way to the Supreme Court” if necessary.

Lindell claimed his self-ran media entity, LindellTV, should have access to the footage because otherwise, “we’re injured by not having access,” and thus equates to “discrimination by the Speaker.”

A clip of Lindell’s appearance on War Room as aired on Real America’s Voice and shared on Twitter by the account @patriottakes, which is affiliated with a left-leaning PAC.

Fearing a coverup, Mike Lindell will sue Kevin McCarthy so LindellTV can have access to the January 6th Capitol footage just like Tucker Carlson. Lindell: “We’re going to run this all the way to the Supreme Court.” pic.twitter.com/riFLFdUj1S — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 23, 2023

“Well, we’re not going to sit back and let that happen,” Lindell told Bannon.

Bannon interrupted and asked why he was adding this fight to the many other responsibilities and legal battles on his plate.

“Well, because number one, Fox is going to sift through it and only put out what they want. I’m tired of breaking our constitutional rights,” Lindell claimed.

“I don’t know why the media’s not going after him,” Lindell said, referring to McCarthy. “It’s like a cover-up, why does just Fox get this? So they can cover this up even more? It’s disgusting. All of us, including War Room, we need to see what’s on those tapes, and we need to see all of them. We need to go through them, we’re the press, too,” he said, referring to “Lindell TV.”

Lindell even said, “This also goes back to my lawsuits with Dominion and others” — referring to his attempts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election. “There’s a lot of cover-up going on, where the two even tie together out there. The lawyers, we were going to go after Fox to get it, and the lawyers — yesterday, we had a big meeting, and they said, ‘no, we’re going to go right after the Speaker, right after Congress.’

“I’m tired of the violation of our constitutional rights, Steven,” Lindell said.

Several Democrats have also criticized the reported release of the footage. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote a letter to colleagues condemning McCarthy, stating, “The speaker is needlessly exposing the Capitol complex to one of the worst security risks since 9/11.”

McCarthy defended the decision by stating to the New York Times, “I promised.”

Lindell TV, which streams on the Lindell-owned website “Frank Speech,” has become the home of other conspiracy theorists such as Emerald Robinson and featured guests such as Lara Logan.

