Trump Shares Glowing Internal Report Claiming His East Palestine Visit Was a Ratings Hit, Despite No Major Networks Covering Live

Former President Donald Trump shared an internal “viewership report” on his Truth Social Thursday, which informed him that, despite receiving no major network coverage for his visit to East Palestine, “your numbers this Wednesday were off the charts.”

Trump’s live remarks from East Palestine, Ohio were ignored by the three major cable news networks on Wednesday: CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News.

Newsmax and OAN, both to the right of Fox News, carried the remarks live and offered analysis following the event. The report Trump shared noted that “outlets like Fox News are woefully derelict” in their limited reporting on the trip.

Trump traveled to the small town to draw attention to the ongoing clean-up following a train derailment and the release of toxic chemicals just outside of the community. He delivered his remarks from inside a fire station and spent a large portion of his remarks attacking President Joe Biden and casting the disaster in political terms, accusing Biden of ignoring a “red state” community.

Trump, who is a rabbid media consumer and known to be obsessed with his coverage, shared the glowing report that claimed his visit was still a hit — although the exact source or method for the data was unclear.

The report, which addresses Trump specifically, noted that “The visit meant a lot for the people of East Palestine and the surrounding communities. The trip gave them hope and raised the awareness needed to combat the incompetence of the Biden Administration. As you will see a sharp spike in the positive sentiments as well.”

Read the full report below:

VIEWERSHIP REPORT President Trump’s 2/22 visit to East Palestine, OH TOTAL PEOPLE THAT SAW COVERAGE (SOCIAL+ TRADITIONAL): 178,052,414 TOTAL SOCIAL MEDIA USERS THAT SAW COVERAGE: 144,037,338 TOTAL TRADITIONAL VIEWERS THAT SAW

COVERAGE: 34,015,076 This report searched for the term “East Palestine” + “Trump” what you will see is while traditional outlets like Fox News are woefully derelict in their reporting with what you did, the word is still getting out there in a big way. Specifically, when the announcement was made last week there was a bump of coverage reaching about 2 million on social channels and 10 million on other channels. However, your numbers this Wednesday were off the charts with incredible reach, 144MM on social and 34MM in other channels. The visit meant a lot for the people of East Palestine and the surrounding communities. The trip gave them hope and raised the awareness needed to combat the incompetence of the Biden Administration. As you will see a sharp spike in the positive sentiments as well. Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

Social Media Reach

144 037 338

Non Social Reach

34 015 076

