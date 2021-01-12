Vice President Mike Pence has finally gone on the record over calls he invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Pence said in a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday that he opposes invoking it because he doesn’t believe it’s “in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution.”

“Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation,” he says.

He said Congress should avoid “actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment.”

Hours earlier President Trump absolved himself of blame and insisted that his speech was “totally appropriate,” something even a number of Republicans don’t believe.

Pence speaks on 25th Amendment. Says in letter to Speaker Pelosi he doesn’t believe “such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution.” pic.twitter.com/YupI9WeXJS — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) January 13, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]