Minnesota Protester Trolls Trump by Showing Can of Soup to CNN Reporter: ‘It’s For My Family’

A protester went to amusing lengths in order to troll conservatives while he demonstrated against the Daunte Wright fatal police shooting.

CNN’s Sara Sidner has been on the scene in Minnesota for the last few days, documenting the protests even as they became extremely heated toward the media. Sidner spoke to a protester called “Tiger” on Wednesday about his involvement in the demonstrations the last 4 nights, and he told her, “I’m just standing here today with soup for my family and we’re just watching all this unfold. it’s very unfortunate.”

“You’re not planning on using that are you? Throwing that at the police?” Sidner asked.

“Absolutely not,” Tiger said. “Like I said, it’s for my family.”

If you watch the video, you’ll see that Tiger just so happened to wink at the camera when he brought out a can of soup for them to see. What was the reason for that? Well, it may have been a subtle bit of mockery for former President Donald Trump.

Last year, when America witnessed national outrage after the killing of George Floyd, Trump frequently railed against Antifa and others who committed violent crimes amid the protests against police brutality. In one of his diatribes condemning the violence, Trump claimed in September that violent anarchists have started carrying cans of soup with them because they can be deceptively weaponized.

And then they have cans of soup. And they throw the cans of soup. That’s better than a brick because you can’t throw a brick. It’s too heavy,” said Trump. “But a can of soup, you can really put some power into that, right? And then when they get caught, they say, ‘No, this is soup for my family.’ They’re so innocent. This is soup for my family…And then when they get caught, they say, ‘No, this is soup for my family.’ They’re so innocent…It’s incredible.

If that weren’t enough, here’s a Twitter video of Tiger and Trump’s words put side-by-side.

How did I miss this pic.twitter.com/VgXEeaGylR — Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2021

Watch above, via CNN.

